Linamar (TSE:LNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.37, reports. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Linamar Trading Down 3.1 %

TSE LNR opened at C$72.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.38. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$52.05 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

