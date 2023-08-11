Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) PT Raised to $10.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $8.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 177,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $280.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,211.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,312,736.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,211.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

