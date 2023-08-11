Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 1,847,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

