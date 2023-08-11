Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $416.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIN. Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.41.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $382.32 on Monday. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.10 and its 200-day moving average is $358.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

