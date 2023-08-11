Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.