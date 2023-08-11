Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $564,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

