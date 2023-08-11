Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 656 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.