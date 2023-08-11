Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.31% from the company’s current price.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,259. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liquidia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

