Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 1,535,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,763. Liquidia has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

