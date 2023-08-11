Lisk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $542,166.41 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $118.71 million and $542,166.41 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,492,470 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.