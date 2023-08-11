Litecoin Price Hits $83.13 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $83.13 or 0.00282643 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.11 billion and $241.81 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013403 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,529,470 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
