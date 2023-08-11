LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.87), Briefing.com reports. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL Flooring Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 339,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

