Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMT traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,312. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.71 and its 200 day moving average is $465.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.