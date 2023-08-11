Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $49.44 million and approximately $11,378.34 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

