Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

