Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after purchasing an additional 823,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,761 shares of company stock worth $9,804,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

