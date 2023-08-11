Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 825 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

