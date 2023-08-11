Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $617,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $186.95 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

