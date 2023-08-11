Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 226,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

