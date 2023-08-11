LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $49.07 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $49.07 million and $1.41 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 938,103,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,349,123 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

