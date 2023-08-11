Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,215 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $110,761.76.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.2% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.