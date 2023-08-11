Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Trimmed by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.86. 1,815,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,094. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

