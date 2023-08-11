Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) Insider Acquires A$248,650.12 in Stock

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM – Get Free Report) insider Ross Stanley acquired 6,216,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,650.12 ($163,585.61).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, mining, and development of diamond projects in Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, and Australia. It primarily operates the Lulo Alluvial mine in Angola; and the Mothae Kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The company was formerly known as Lonrho Mining Limited and changed its name to Lucapa Diamond Company Limited in October 2012.

