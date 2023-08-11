Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of LVLU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.06. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.16.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

