Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 579,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Articles

