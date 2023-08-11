Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYFT. Bank of America cut their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

LYFT stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.