Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Macerich Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

