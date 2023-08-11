MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 874,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

