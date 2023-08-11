Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.85 ($0.20), with a volume of 5356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).
Made Tech Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.33. The company has a market capitalization of £23.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1,650.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rory Peter MacDonald bought 897,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £152,576.19 ($194,985.55). 47.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Made Tech Group Company Profile
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.
