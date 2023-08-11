Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($4.75) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.51). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.45.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day moving average of $257.49. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

