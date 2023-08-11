MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,329. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 817.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $78,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

