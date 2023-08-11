MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

