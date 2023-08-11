MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$22.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.54.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.7346535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver



MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

