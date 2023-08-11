MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.29. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.54. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.93 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7346535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

