MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7346535 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.