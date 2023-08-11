Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

MGA traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

