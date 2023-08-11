Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $73.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from $72.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

