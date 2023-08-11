Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.14.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $230,157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magna International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Magna International by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 14.4% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 561,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magna International by 60.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 186,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

