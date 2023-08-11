Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Magna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Magna Mining Stock Performance
Magna Mining Company Profile
Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.
