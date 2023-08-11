Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.