Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MXFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.