Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Down 4.1%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 24,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 33,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYNZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mainz Biomed will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.