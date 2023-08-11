Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

