Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.61. 745,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,324. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

