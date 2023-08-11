Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 308,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

