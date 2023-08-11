Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $387.74. The stock had a trading volume of 345,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

