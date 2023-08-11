Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 19,915 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23,429.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

EOG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.