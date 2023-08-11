Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,758 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.92. The stock had a trading volume of 820,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,159. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.