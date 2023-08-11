Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 366 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. 1,499,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.