Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 931 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 775.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $410.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

