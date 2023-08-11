Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,004. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Upstart from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,327,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

