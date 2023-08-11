Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $422.39. 197,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,354. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.